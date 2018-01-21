App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 21, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRDAI to hire consultant to implement risk based capital regime

The decision to move to the RBC norms from the current solvency principle regime has been taken after recommendations of a panel, which gave its report to the regulator last July, the Irdai had said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Insurance regulator Irdai will hire consultancy services for implementation of risk based capital (RBC) regime with an aim to enhance protection of policyholders.

The decision to move to the RBC norms from the current solvency principle regime has been taken after recommendations of a panel, which gave its report to the regulator last July, the Irdai had said.

The RBC model is expected to be implemented by March 2021. The current Solvency Regime will continue till switch over to the RBC regime.

As per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), a shift in regime is felt because the current solvency based rules do not help in assessing whether the capital held is adequate enough for the risks inherent in the insurance business.

related news

While inviting expression of interest from consultancy service, Irdai said it plans to move towards a RBC regime that is "appropriate and tailored" for Indian insurance industry.

"For implementing RBC framework in India, Irdai intends to take support of qualified consultants and thus invites proposals to carry out necessary analysis and India specific studies as needed for the aforesaid project, develop and implement RBC framework...," the regulator said.

The consultant, it said should aim to develop, fine-tune and recommend the RBC framework covering life insurance, general insurance, health insurance, and reinsurance businesses for India as appropriate.

The RBC Committee headed by Dilip C Chakraborty in its report to Irdai suggested that the industry should move ahead with RBC to ensure that capital held by a company will take into account its overall risk profile.

"Moving to RBC would also lead to enhanced protection to policyholders where it becomes possible to understand the level of confidence provided by the capital for a given level of risks," it had suggested.

As also, the global insurance industry has moved to RBC regime, the committee in its report said it was time for India to move in that direction.

tags #Business

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.