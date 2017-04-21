App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
| Source: PTI

IRB Infra to raise over Rs 4,300 cr via InvIT

IRB Infrastructure Developers today said it has filed an offer document with regulator Sebi to raise more than Rs 4,300 crore through an InvIT.

IRB Infrastructure Developers today said it has filed an offer document with regulator Sebi to raise more than Rs 4,300 crore through an InvIT.

Besides, fresh issue of units of InvIT (Infrastructure Investment Trusts), IRB Infrastructure Developers and its subsidiaries will also launch an offer for sale of units.

InvIT, a new class of investment vehicle under Sebi regulations, is aimed at raising funds in the infrastructure space.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd sponsors the IRB InvIT Fund.

The initial public offer of the units was filed yesterday with Sebi.

"The initial public offer consists of a fresh units, aggregating to Rs 43,000 million, by the Trust (the fresh issue) and an offer for sale of units by the company (IRB Infrastructure Developers) and certain of its subsidiaries," IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of IRB Infrastructure Developers closed 2.31 per cent higher at Rs 246 on BSE today.

tags #Business #Companies #IRB Infrastructure #Real Estate

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.