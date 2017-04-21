IRB Infra to raise over Rs 4,300 cr via InvIT

IRB Infrastructure Developers today said it has filed an offer document with regulator Sebi to raise more than Rs 4,300 crore through an InvIT.

Besides, fresh issue of units of InvIT (Infrastructure Investment Trusts), IRB Infrastructure Developers and its subsidiaries will also launch an offer for sale of units.

InvIT, a new class of investment vehicle under Sebi regulations, is aimed at raising funds in the infrastructure space.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd sponsors the IRB InvIT Fund.

The initial public offer of the units was filed yesterday with Sebi.

"The initial public offer consists of a fresh units, aggregating to Rs 43,000 million, by the Trust (the fresh issue) and an offer for sale of units by the company (IRB Infrastructure Developers) and certain of its subsidiaries," IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of IRB Infrastructure Developers closed 2.31 per cent higher at Rs 246 on BSE today.