you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jan 22, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

United Spirits Q3 profit seen up 54% on strong operational performance

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, operating profit may increase 32 percent year-on-year to Rs 374 crore and margin may expand 150 basis points to 12.9 percent in Q3.

Liquor maker United Spirits is expected to report strong profit growth of 54 percent at Rs 226 crore compared to Rs 147 crore in year-ago, driven by operational performance.

Net sales during the quarter, however, may fall 1 percent to Rs 2,466 crore from Rs 2,484 crore in same quarter last year.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, operating profit may increase 32 percent year-on-year to Rs 374 crore and margin may expand 150 basis points to 12.9 percent in Q3.

The stock rallied 52 percent after Q2FY18 results and 89 percent in 2017.

Key things to watch out:

Analysts expect 5-9 percent volume decline overall and flat revenue growth.

They also expect popular segment to report 10-12 percent volume decline and volume revival in prestige & above segment (which has 48 percent volume share) rising 5 percent.

Molasses prices fell sharply during the quarter YoY.

