you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jan 15, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Newgen Software Technologies : HEM Securities

HEM Securities has come out with its report on Newgen Softwaee technologies IPO , The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on January 15, 2018

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Newgen Software Technologies Company is a software products company offering a platform that enables organisations to rapidly develop powerful applica-tions addressing their strategic business needs. The applica-tions created on co’s platform enable organisations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. Co’s business has multiple revenue streams including: Sale of soft-ware products: one-time upfront license fees in relation to the platform deployed on-premise Annuity based revenue: recur-ring fees/charges from: SaaS: subscription fees for licenses in relation to platform deployed on cloud ATS/AMC: charges for annual technical support and maintenance (including updates) of licences, and installation Support: charges for support and development services Sale of services: milestone-based charges for implementation and development, and charges for scanning services. Co’s go-to-market strategy consists of direct sales supplemented by sales through its channel partners. Co’s direct sales are made by company in India and its subsidiaries located in USA, UK, Singapore and Canada, through its sales and mar-keting teams, which, as of September 30, 2017 comprised 272 employees. Co intends to raise funds for purchase & furnishing of office premises near Noida –Greater Noida Expressway, Uttar Pradesh worth of Rs 84.34 Cr.

Valuation

The co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of 33 on FY17 eps of Rs 8.26 at higher price band of Rs 240-245/share. Looking af-ter financials of co we recommend “Long Term Subscribe” on it.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
