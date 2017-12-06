App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Dec 06, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Future supply chain solutions : HEM Securities

HEM Securities has come out with its report on Future supply chain solutions IPO , The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on December 06, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Future supply chain solutions Co is one of India’s largest organised third-party logistics service operators, according to the A&M Report. Co offer automated and IT enabled warehousing, distribution and other logistics solutions to a wide range of customers. Co’s service offerings, warehousing infrastructure, pan-India distribution net-work, “hub-and-spoke” transportation model and automated technology systems support co’s competitive market position. Co’s customers operate in various sectors across India, including retail, fashion and apparel, automotive and engineering, food and beverage, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), e-commerce, healthcare, electronics and technology, home and furniture and ATMs. Co’s distribution centres and delivery network form a supply chain system across India. As of Sep-tember 30, 2017, co run its contract logistics operations through 42 distribution centres across India, covering approximately 3.84 million square feet of warehouse space and also operate 2 distribution centres of its customers, covering approximately 0.37 million square feet of warehouse space. Co is promoted by Future Enterprises Limited, which is promoted by Kishore Biyani.

Valuation

Company is bringing the issue at price band of Rs 660-664 /share at P/E multiple of almost 40 on post issue annualized H1FY18 eps. Co being one of the largest service providers with an extensive network of facilities in a fast-growing third-party logistics market is looking attractive for long term investment .Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term.

For all IPO stories, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
Read More

tags #Future Supply Chain Solutions #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO Broker Analysis

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.