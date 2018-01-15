Subscribe to Amber Enterprises India : HEM Securities

Amber Enterprises India is a market leader in the RAC OEM/ODM industry in India with a market share of 55.4% in terms of volume in Fiscal 2017 (Source: F&S Report). Co is a one-stop solutions provider for the major brands in the RAC industry and currently serve eight out of the 10 top RAC brands in India.

Valuation

The co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of 49 on annualized H1FY18 eps at higher price band of Rs 855-859/share. Co be-ing market leader in RAC OEM/ODM industry in India have reputed clientele with strong track record of financial perfor-mance.Looking after strong future prospects of co with decent fundamentals, , we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

