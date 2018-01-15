App
IPO
Jan 15, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Amber Enterprises India : HEM Securities

HEM Securities has come out with its report on Amber Enterprises India IPO , The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on January 15, 2018

 
 
Amber Enterprises India is a market leader in the RAC OEM/ODM industry in India with a market share of 55.4% in terms of volume in Fiscal 2017 (Source: F&S Report). Co is a one-stop solutions provider for the major brands in the RAC industry and currently serve eight out of the 10 top RAC brands in India.

Valuation

The co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of 49 on annualized H1FY18 eps at higher price band of Rs 855-859/share. Co be-ing market leader in RAC OEM/ODM industry in India have reputed clientele with strong track record of financial perfor-mance.Looking after strong future prospects of co with decent fundamentals, , we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
tags #Amber Enterprises #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO Broker Analysis

