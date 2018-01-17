App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jan 17, 2018 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe for long term to Amber Enterprises India : Mehta Broking

Mehta Broking has come out with its report on Amber Enterprises India IPO , The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on January 17, 2018

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amber Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is a three decade old Punjab based company. AEL is a manufacturer of Air conditioners and its components. AEL has got a diversified product portfolio of RAC, RAC Components and Non AC Components. AEL is a market leader in India in RAC OEM/ODM industry with market share of 55.4%. AEL has achieved great expertise in indoor, outdoor, split and window AC units and in components like heat exchangers, sheet metal components, injection moulding components and also in system tubing and motors. AEL has 10 manufacturing facilities across seven locations in India. These manufacturing facilities have R&D and product design capabilities leading to high proportion of ODM business.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
Read More Read More

tags #Amber Enterprises #IPO #IPO Broker Analysis #Mehta Broking #subscribe

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.