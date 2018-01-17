Subscribe for long term to Amber Enterprises India : Mehta Broking

Amber Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is a three decade old Punjab based company. AEL is a manufacturer of Air conditioners and its components. AEL has got a diversified product portfolio of RAC, RAC Components and Non AC Components. AEL is a market leader in India in RAC OEM/ODM industry with market share of 55.4%. AEL has achieved great expertise in indoor, outdoor, split and window AC units and in components like heat exchangers, sheet metal components, injection moulding components and also in system tubing and motors. AEL has 10 manufacturing facilities across seven locations in India. These manufacturing facilities have R&D and product design capabilities leading to high proportion of ODM business.

For all IPO stories, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions