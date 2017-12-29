Strong Listing: Astron Paper closes at day's high of Rs 120.75, zooms 141% on debut

Astron Paper and Board Mill share price closed at day's high of Rs 120.75 on debut Friday, showing a whopping upside of 141.5 percent over its issue price of Rs 50.

The intraday high was also the opening price at 10 am while the pre-opening price was Rs 115 on the National Stock Exchange, higher by 130 percent over IPO price.

The stock was locked at 5 percent upper circuit at close, compared with pre-opening price.

The Rs 70-crore initial public offer (IPO) was oversubscribed 243.20 times during December 15-20, 2017.

Incorporated in 2010, Astron Paper and Board Mills is engaged in manufacturing of kraft paper and has manufacturing facility in Gujarat.