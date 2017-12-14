App
Dec 14, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shalby to list shares on December 15

The IPO, which opened for subscription from December 5-7, was subscribed 2.8 times at a price band of Rs 245-248 per share.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Multi-specialty hospital chain Shalby Ltd, which recently concluded its Rs 504 crore initial public offering, will list its shares on the exchanges tomorrow.

The equity shares will be listed on the NSE as well as on the BSE.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.47 times, high net-worth individuals 43 per cent, retail investors 2.97 times and employees 1.43 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh equities.

Proceeds of the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings by the company, besides purchase of medical equipment for the existing, recently set-up as well as upcoming hospitals.

In recent months, healthcare services firms like Alkem Laboratories, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Thyrocare and Eris Lifesciences have tapped the primary market through the IPO route.

