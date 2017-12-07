App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Dec 07, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shalby IPO subscribed fully; issue closes today

The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 504 crore, received bids for 1,57,11,900 shares against the total issue size of 1,45,21,686 shares - a subscription of 1.08 per cent - data available with NSE till 11.30 am showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The initial public offer of Shalby Ltd, the Ahmedabad-based multi-specialty hospital chain, was oversubscribed 1.08 times in morning session on the last day of the bidding today.

The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 504 crore, received bids for 1,57,11,900 shares against the total issue size of 1,45,21,686 shares - a subscription of 1.08 per cent - data available with NSE till 11.30 am showed.

The initial share sale, which opened to public subscription on December 5, will close today. Shalby on Monday raised over Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh equities.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 245-248. At the upper end, the public issue would fetch Rs 504 crore.

Proceeds of the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings by the company, besides purchase of medical equipment for the existing, recently set-up as well as upcoming hospitals.

In recent months, healthcare services firms like Alkem Laboratories, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Thyrocare and Eris Lifesciences have tapped the primary market through the IPO route.

tags #IPO #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Shalby

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.