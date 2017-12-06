Shalby IPO subscribed 46 pc as on Day 2

The initial public offer of Shalby Ltd, the Ahmedabad-based multi-specialty hospital chain, was subscribed 46 percent as on the second day of the bidding today.

The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 504 crore, received bids for over 66 lakh shares as against the total issue size of 1.45 crore -- a subscription of 46 percent -- data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The initial share sale, which opened to public subscription yesterday, will close tomorrow. Shalby on Monday raised over Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh equities.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 245-248. At the upper end, the public issue would fetch Rs 504 crore.

Proceeds of the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings by the company, besides purchase of medical equipment for the existing, recently set-up as well as upcoming hospitals.