App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jan 17, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

RITES files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 600 cr via IPO

Incorporated by the railways ministry, the company provides transport consultancy and engineering services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned RITES has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore through an initial share sale.

Incorporated by the railways ministry, the company provides transport consultancy and engineering services.

The initial public offer (IPO) will see sale of 2.4 crore equity shares, amounting to 12 per cent, by the promoter, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.

Explaining the reason behind the public issue, the company said it is aiming to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

related news

"Further, our company expects that listing of the equity Shares will enhance our visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to our shareholders. Listing will also provide a public market for the equity shares in India," the firm said.

Elara Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, IDFC Bank Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd

will manage the company's IPO.

According to merchant banking sources, the public issue is expected to fetch around Rs 600 crore.

RITES had a post-tax-profit of Rs 362 crore in 2016-17 and a revenue from operations was at Rs 1,354 crore.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced in the Union Budget in February last year the government's plan to list rail PSUs.

RITES, RVNL, IRCON, Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) are the public sector undertakings into the railways.

tags #IPO #IPO - Upcoming Issues #RITES #SEBI

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.