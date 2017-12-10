No IPO plans in near future, says Apollo Munich CEO

Apollo Munich Health Insurance has no plans to come out with an initial public offering (IPO) in the near future, said its CEO Antony Jacob.

The company is a joint venture between Apollo Hospitals Group and Germany-based reinsurer Munich Re.

"The foreign partner has already raised its stake to 49 percent last year...at the moment there is no intention of going public," Jacob said, adding that decision in this regard, if any, will be taken by the promoters.

Recently, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, New India Assurance and GIC Re hit the market through IPOs.

Munich Re bought additional 23.27 percent stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance from its joint venture partner Apollo Hospitals Group for Rs 164 crore last year.

Following the deal, Munich Re's holding in Apollo Munich rose to 48.75 percent, with 51.1 percent held by Apollo Hospitals, and the rest by employees.

Asked about business expansion plans, Jacob said, the company aims at 30 percent growth in gross premium for the current fiscal.

"We will end the fiscal with the gross premium of Rs 1,700 crore as compared to Rs 1,300 crore earned in the previous fiscal," he said.

The standalone health insurer recently introduced a new category 'Winsure' with health insurance plan called 'Health Wallet'.