App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jan 18, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Newgen IPO Update: Issue subscribed 3.3 times on last day so far

The issue has received bids for 1.34 crore shares against the total issue size of over 1.22 crore scrips, data available with the NSE as of 11 am showed on Thursday.

Software products firm, Newgen’s initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed over 3 times on Thursday, the last day of the issue. The issue was subscribed 70 percent on Wednesday.

The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 425 crore, received bids for 4.03 crore shares against the total issue size of over 1.22 crore scrips, data available with the NSE as of 3:05 pm am showed on Thursday.

The company had raised over Rs 127 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

Newgen Software's initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 95 crore by the company and an offer for sale of 13,453,932 equity shares by the existing shareholders.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 240-245 per share. At the upper end, the public issue would fetch Rs 425 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards purchase and furnishing of office premises near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Uttar Pradesh and for other general corporate purposes.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags #IPO - Issues Open

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.