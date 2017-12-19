New Listing: Future Supply Chain debuts at 1.5% premium on BSE at Rs 674

Shares of Future Supply Chain listed at a 1.5 percent premium on the stock exchanges on Monday.

The stock listed at Rs 674 on the BSE on Monday. The issue price was fixed at Rs 664 per share.

The public issue of the logistics arm of Future Group was subscribed 7.56 times during December 6-8, 2017.

The Rs 650-crore public issue had received bids for 5.18 crore shares against the total IPO size of more than 68.49 lakh scrips.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was oversubscribed 12.36 times, non-institutional investors 11.15 times and retail 3.28 times.

The IPO comprised sale of 97,84,570 equity shares (24.43 percent of paid-up equity) by Future Enterprises and private equity investor Griffin Partners.

Edelweiss Financial Services, CLSA India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings and Yes Securities (India) Ltd were the book running lead managers to the offer.