Multispeciality hospital chain Shalby to debut on bourses on December 15

Shalby, the Ahmedabad-based multispeciality hospital chain, will debut on bourses on December 15 after the good IPO subscription. The issue price is fixed at Rs 248 per share.

The Rs 504-crore initial public offer was oversubscribed 2.82 times during November 5-7, 2017.

The reserved category of qualified institutional buyers was oversubscribed 4.34 times and retail investors 2.98 times while non-institutional investors saw subscription of 42 percent.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh equities.

Proceeds of the IPO would be utilised towards repayment of borrowings, purchase of medical equipment and general corporate purposes.