App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Dec 15, 2017 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiamart plans IPO, process to begin next fiscal

Indiamart's existing investors include Intel Capital, Amadeus Capital, WestBridge Capital and Quona Capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

E-commerce firm Indiamart is planning to launch its initial public offer for which it will start the process next fiscal, a top official of the company said on Friday.

"We will go for IPO soon. Basically, we are not in need to raise external money but we want to give an exit route to existing investors. Most of the equity sale will happen in secondary market," Indiamart founder and CEO Dinesh Agarwal told PTI at TiEcon Delhi NCR.

Existing investors of Indiamart include Intel Capital, Amadeus Capital, WestBridge Capital and Quona Capital.

"As a promoter I am looking for dilution of some stake and some investors like Intel Capital may look for partial sale of stake. That is the basic reason (for the IPO)," Agarwal said.

related news

Indiamart started bringing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on its platform to help them generate sales.

He said the company started making profits in last fiscal after continuous focus on expansion.

"Now we have also brought big brands like Tata, Mahindra & Mahindra, Godrej and others on our platform. We earned average revenue of Rs 30,000-40,000 per SME annually. From big players, our average revenue is Rs 3-4 lakh," Agarwal said.

The company claims to have 40 lakh SMEs and over 100 big brands on its platform. It does not sell any product directly but provides business leads to companies.

"Our revenue has been growing in the range of 30-40 per cent annually. With big brands coming and launch of some new services, we expect our margins to increase by around 10 per cent," Agarwal said.

tags #Business #Companies #E-commerce #IndiaMart #IPO

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.