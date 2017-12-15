App
Dec 15, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Supply Chain Solutions to make Dalal Street debut on Monday

The public issue of the logistics arm of Future Group was subscribed 7.56 times during December 6-8, 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
After closing the initial public offering with good subscription, Future Supply Chain Solutions is all set to list on exchanges on December 18. The issue price is fixed at Rs 664 per share.

The Rs 650-crore public issue had received bids for 5.18 crore shares against the total IPO size of more than 68.49 lakh scrips.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was oversubscribed 12.36 times, non-institutional investors 11.15 times and retail 3.28 times.

The price band for the issue was at Rs 660- 664 per share.

The IPO comprised sale of 97,84,570 equity shares (24.43 percent of paid-up equity) by Future Enterprises and private equity investor Griffin Partners.

Edelweiss Financial Services, CLSA India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings and Yes Securities (India) Ltd were the book running lead managers to the offer.

