Astron Paper IPO oversubscribed 6.86 times on Day 3 so far

The initial public offering (IPO) of Astron Paper and Board Mills was over-subscribed 6.86 times on the third day of bidding, stock exchanges data showed.

The IPO to raise Rs 70 crore received bids for 9,60,60,160 shares against the total issue size of 1,40,00,000 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The issue, which would close on December 20, is in the price band of Rs 45-50.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.