App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Dec 19, 2017 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Astron Paper IPO oversubscribed 6.86 times on Day 3 so far

The IPO to raise Rs 70 crore received bids for 9,60,60,160 shares against the total issue size of 1,40,00,000 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The initial public offering (IPO) of Astron Paper and Board Mills was over-subscribed 6.86 times on the third day of bidding, stock exchanges data showed.

The IPO to raise Rs 70 crore received bids for 9,60,60,160 shares against the total issue size of 1,40,00,000 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The issue, which would close on December 20, is in the price band of Rs 45-50.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

tags #IPO - Issues Open

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.