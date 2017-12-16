App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Dec 15, 2017 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Astron Paper and Board Mills IPO subscribed 94 percent on Day 1

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was oversubscribed 1.50 times, non institutional investors 10 percent and retail investors 2.24 times.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Astron Paper and Board Mills' initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 94 per cent on the first day of bidding today.

The IPO to raise Rs 70 crore received bids for 1,31,69,520 shares against the total issue size of 1,40,00,000 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.50 times, non institutional investors 10 percent and retail investors 2.24 times.

The issue, which would close on December 20, is in the price band of Rs 45-50.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

tags #Astron Paper #Board Mills #Business #Companies #IPO

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.