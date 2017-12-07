App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Dec 07, 2017 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Astron Paper and Board Mill IPO to open on Dec 15; to raise Rs 70 crore

The issue will open on December 15, 2017 and will close on December 20, 2017. The company has set a price band of Rs 45-50 per equity share for the same.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gujarat-based kraft paper manufacturer, Astron Paper and Board Mill, on Thursday announced that it will be launching its initial public offering (IPO) next week.

The issue will open on December 15, 2017 and will close on December 20, 2017. The company has set a price band of Rs 45-50 per equity share for the same.

With 1,40,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each, at the upper end of the price band, the firm could be looking to raise Rs 70 crore through the issue.

“The issue also comprises of reservation of up to 7,00,000 equity shares for subscription by eligible employees (the “employee reservation portion”),” the company said in a statement.

The company plans to use the proceeds for setting additional facilities to make Kraft Paper with lower GSM ranging from 80 to 180 GSM and lower B.F ranging from 12 B.F to 20 B.F, part repayment of unsecured loan, funding the working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager (“BRLM”) and the registrar is Link Intime India.

The shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.

tags #IPO - Upcoming Issues

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.