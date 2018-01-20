Apollo Micro Systems to debut on bourses on January 22

Apollo Micro Systems, which caters primarily to the defence and aerospace sectors, will debut on the bourses on Monday. The issue price for its initial public offer was Rs 275 per share.

The company's Rs 156-crore IPO saw huge oversubscription of 248.51 times between January 10 and January 12.

Considering the market's strong momentum and that the issue was met with a phenomenal response from investors, the listing price premium could be around Rs 200 per share over the IPO price, experts suggested.

Out of Rs 156 crore, Apollo Micro Systems raised nearly Rs 47 crore from anchor investors at the higher end of price band of Rs 270-275 per share.

The company will use the proceeds of the issue to meet any additional working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Shares of the company will be listed on NSE and BSE. Aryaman Financial Services was the book running lead manager to the offer.