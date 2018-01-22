App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jan 22, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Micro Systems closes 65% higher on Day 1 of listing

The stock had gained a whopping 74 percent in the opening tick at Rs 478 on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After witnessing a stellar debut, shares of Apollo Micro Systems closed 65 percent higher to its issue price of RS 275.

The stock had gained a whopping 74 percent in the opening tick at Rs 478 on the BSE.

The company's Rs 156-crore IPO saw huge oversubscription of 248.51 times between January 10 and January 12.

The company, which caters primarily to the defence and aerospace sectors, had set an issue price for its initial public offer at Rs 275 per share.

Out of Rs 156 crore, Apollo Micro Systems raised nearly Rs 47 crore from anchor investors at the higher end of price band of Rs 270-275 per share.

Considering the market's strong momentum and that the issue was met with a phenomenal response from investors, the listing price premium could be around Rs 200 per share over the IPO price, experts suggested.

The company will use the proceeds of the issue to meet any additional working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Aryaman Financial Services was the book running lead manager to the offer.

tags #IPO - New Listings

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.