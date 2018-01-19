Amber Enterprises IPO: Issue subscribed over 4 times on Day 3 so far

Amber Enterprises’ initial public offering (IPO), which opened for subscription on January 17, 2019, was subscribed over 4 times on last day so far.

The air conditioner manufacturer’s IPO received bids for 1.99 crore shares against an issue size of 49 .27 lakh, data available with the NSE as of 11:50 am showed.

The company plans to raise around Rs 600 crore.

The company had raised Rs 179 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday.

The IPO includes fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 475 crore and sale of scrips to the tune of Rs 125 crore by promoters Jasbir Singh and Daljit Singh.

The company plans to use the proceeds for repayment and advance payment of certain loans and other general corporate purposes.

Edelweiss Financial Services, IDFC Bank, SBI Capital Markets and BNP Paribas are managing the company's IPO.