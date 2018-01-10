App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jan 10, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes says India unit explores IPO

The company will seek approval at AirAsia India's next board meeting to pick a banker to start the preliminary process for the IPO, Fernandes said on Twitter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Malaysia-based carrier AirAsia Bhd's India unit is looking at a potential initial public offering, the group's chief executive, Tony Fernandes, said on Wednesday.

The company will seek approval at AirAsia India's next board meeting to pick a banker to start the preliminary process for the IPO, Fernandes said on Twitter.

"Analysts (are) giving zero value to AirAsia India. Not far from 20 planes and a potential IPO," Fernandes tweeted.

It's a "very valuable asset with huge growth potential," he said.

AirAsia India, a tie-up between Asia's biggest low-cost airline and India's Tata Sons conglomerate, made revenue of 6 billion rupees ($94.24 million) in 2016 and expects revenue to double to 12 billion rupees in 2017.

tags #AirAsia #IPO - News

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.