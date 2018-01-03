2017 Year of SME Listing: Hem Securities

The Indian SME sector has emerged as a highly vibrant and dynamic sector of the economy over the past few years. For enabling equity resource mobilization through market participation, BSE became the first Stock Exchange to launch “BSE SME” platform in March 2012, enabling SME’s to list and grow. The BSE-SME segment has fast emerged as the preferred platform for SME's to raise capital and engage investors. The platform provides immense opportunity to entrepreneurs to raise equity capital for growth and expansion, and for investors to identify and invest in SMEs at an early stage. As of 30th December, 2017 the BSE-SME segment enabled 216 SMEs to raise capital of Rs. 1,771 crores for growth and expansion in a cost effective manner, encouraging entrepreneurs, enabling wealth creation and social-economic development".

