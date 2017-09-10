Three IPOs to hit market this week to raise Rs 6,600 cr

Three companies -- Matrimony.com, Capacit'e Infraprojects and ICICI Lombard -- will launch their initial share sale offers this week to raise about Rs 6,600 crore.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Matrimony.com, which runs online match-making portals, will be open from September 11-13.

The IPO comprises fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 130 crore and an offer for sale of up to 37.67 lakh equity shares.

Matrimony.com, which runs online match-making business under BharatMatrimony brand, among others, is expected to raise over Rs 500 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed in the range of Rs 983-985 per share.

The company has raised nearly Rs 226 crore from anchor investors on Friday.

Net proceeds from the issue would be utilised towards advertising and business promotion activities, purchase of land for construction of office premises in Chennai, repayment of overdraft facilities and general corporate purposes.

Engineering firm Capacit'e Infraprojects' Rs 400 crore IPO will be launched on September 13.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 245-Rs 250 per equity share, will close on September 15.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds of the issue for funding working capital requirements, purchasing of capital assets and general corporate purposes.

Besides, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has set Rs 651-661 as the price band for its IPO, which will make it a Rs 5,700 crore issue.

The issue, the first by any general insurance company, will be open for subscription from September 15-19.

So far this year, 19 companies, including BSE, Avenue Supermarts and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, have hit the market with their IPOs.

Last week, Dixon Technologies and Bharat Road Network concluded their IPOs.