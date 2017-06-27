Tepid Listing: Tejas Networks debuts at Rs 257.70, up 0.3% over issue price

Moneycontrol News

Tejas Networks has seen a tepid listing on Tuesday as the stock price opened at Rs 257.70 on the National Stock Exchange, up only 0.27 percent from its issue price of Rs 257 due to subdued response to the IPO.

It, so far, managed to hold its issue price. The stock touched a high of Rs 266.15 in early trade.

At 10:02 hours IST, the share price was quoting at Rs 262.90, up Rs 5.90, or 2.30 percent on the NSE.

The initial public offer (IPO) of the optical and data networking products company was opened for subscription during June 14-16 and oversubscribed 1.88 times.

The company raised nearly Rs 776.6 crore through the issue, which comprised of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.27 crore shares. It will majority of money for working capital.

Tejas Networks is into developing and selling high- performance products to telecom service providers, utility companies, defence firms and government entities, among others, spread over 60 countries.