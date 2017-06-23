Tejas Networks to mark stock market debut on June 27

Moneycontrol News

Optical and data networking products company Tejas Networks is expected to make a stock market debut on June 27. The issue price is fixed at higher end of price band of Rs 250-257 per share.

Its initial public offer (IPO), which oversubscribed 1.88 times, opened for subscription during June 14-16, 2017.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 2.16 times and non-institutional investors 48 percent while retail investors' category saw subscription of 3 times.

The company raised nearly Rs 777 crore through the issue; of which it raised Rs 350 crore from anchor investors on June 13.

The IPO comprised of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.27 crore shares.

Tejas Networks is into developing and selling high- performance products to telecom service providers, utility companies, defence firms and government entities, among others, spread over 60 countries.