IPO
Jun 07, 2017 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tejas Networks IPO to open on June 14; price band at Rs 250-257 apiece



Moneycontrol News

Among the fresh set of companies to hit the initial public offering (IPO) Street is Tejas Networks. The optical and data networking products company’s IPO will open on June 14, 2017 and will close on June 16, 2017.

The price band has been fixed between Rs 250 and Rs 257 per equity share.

It plans to raise close to Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,711,605 equity shares.

The company’s products reportedly utilize a programmable software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base

Bids can be made for a minimum of 55 equity shares and in multiples of 55 equity shares thereafter.

The book running lead managers to the offer are Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India Private, Edelweiss Financial Services and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private.

