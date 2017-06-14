Tejas Networks IPO: Should investors subscribe to the issue?

Moneycontrol News

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tejas Networks opened on Wednesday and will close on June 16, 2017.

The price band has been set between Rs 250 and Rs 257 per share and plans to issue fresh equity shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,711,605 equity shares. It raised Rs 350 crore through anchor investors on Tuesday.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 55 equity shares and in multiples of 55 equity shares thereafter.

The book running lead managers to the offer are Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India Private, Edelweiss Financial Services and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private.

Moneycontrol takes a look at what brokerages are recommending about the issue.

Angel Broking | Rating: Subscribe

The broking firm believes that the company’s debt-free balance sheet after the IPO, coupled with government’s push for digital India will support growth momentum. In terms of valuation, at the upper end of the price band, the pre-issue price to equity works out to be 29.3 times 2017 earnings and 3.7 times of FY17 book value.

On the financials front, it pointed out that it reported strong revenue CAGR of 24.2 oercent over FY13-17 and a profit after tax of Rs 64 crore in FY17. RoE improved owing to ongoing capex on optical network by telcos, strong operating leverage with asset light business and strong professional team with significant industry experience, it added.

SPA Research | Rating: Subscribe with long term perspective

Placing its bet on huge expansion in data consumption, fiberisation of back haul network, scope for traction in emerging markets, the brokerage believes this will aid Tejas and help it deliver strong growth going forward.

Further, it said that the proceeds, which will be used to redeem NCDs, will result in saving of interest cost worth Rs 31.5 crore.

On the valuation front, the stock is available at a PE of 20.5 times based on FY19 earnings. This, it said, is reasonable considering immense growth potential in India and its leadership position in India.

Centrum Wealth Research

The brokerage house highlighted that the company would be the first listed player in optical networking equipment space.

Elaborating on its valuations, it said that at a price of Rs 257, the issue is valued at 14.1x EV/EBITDA and 24.7x P/E on FY17 (post dilution) basis. “Although not directly comparable, companies in the optical fibre space like Sterlite Technologies are trading at 11.4 times EV/EBITDA and 30.5 times P/E on FY17 basis,” the broking firm said in its report.

The key upside risk to the stock is the heightened interest for IPOs. If the same trend is visible here, there could be some listing gains possible. However, downside risks include risk of technology obsolescence, competition and high client concentration.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.