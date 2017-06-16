App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Jun 16, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tejas Networks IPO oversubscribed 1.33 times

The company had on Tuesday raised nearly Rs 350 crore through issuance of shares to anchor investors.

Tejas Networks IPO oversubscribed 1.33 times

The initial public offer (IPO) of Tejas Networks was oversubscribed 1.33 times till afternoon trade on the third day of the offer today. The IPO received bids for 2,26,81,945 shares against the total issue size of 1,71,12,005 shares, data available with the NSE till 1330 hours showed. Price band for the offer is Rs 250-257 per share.

The company had on Tuesday raised nearly Rs 350 crore through issuance of shares to anchor investors.

Tejas Networks is into developing and selling high- performance products to telecom service providers, utility companies, defence firms and government entities, among others, spread over 60 countries.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.27 crore shares.

Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers for the offer.

tags #IPO #IPO initial opening #NSE #Tejas Networks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.