Tejas Networks’ IPO opens on June 14; all you need to know about it

The latest entrant to the IPO (initial public offering) market, Tejas Networks, is set to hit the Street on June 14.

The maker of optical and data networking products’ IPO will close on June 16, 2017. The price band has been set between Rs 250 and Rs 257 per share and plans to issue fresh equity shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,711,605 equity shares.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 55 equity shares and in multiples of 55 equity shares thereafter.

The book running lead managers to the offer are Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India Private, Edelweiss Financial Services and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private.

The company’s management is optimistic about expansion to markets that have similar eco pattern like India viz. South East Asia, Latin America, and Africa, among others.

Moneycontrol tells you all you need to know about the company and its IPO plans.

About the firm

The company is an optical and data networking products firm with customers spread over 60 nations. It designs, develops and sells software enabled networking equipment products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utility companies, defence companies and government entities.

Core area

Its products are used to build high-speed communication networks that carry voice, data and video traffic from fixed line, mobile & broadband networks over optical fibre. They also utilize a programmable software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers an app-like ease of development and upgrades of new features and technology standards.

Financials

Its operating revenues and EBITDA have grown at 24.2% and 40.9% CAGR, respectively, in FY13-17 to Rs 878.2 crore and Rs 174.2 crore, respectively, ICICI Securities mentioned in its report.

“Given the sharp growth in topline, the company has benefited from the operating leverage while margins have expanded from 12% in FY13 to 19.8% in FY17,” the report added.

Having said that, the company has an elongated working capital cycle, given the nature of industry as well as clientele it serves, the report further state. “The company’ net working capital ex cash at 235 days (debtor days of 149 days and inventory of 76 days) indicates that cash generation despite higher profitability in the business would be under stress,” it added.

Business prospects

For the company, India is its biggest geographical segment in terms of revenue as 65 percent of its total revenues.

Clientele

The company’s clientele is stick, said ICICI Securities in its report. “It generated 88% of FY17 revenues from repeat business. In terms of contribution of top five customers, 58% of revenues were contributed by them in FY17,” it said in a report.

Objects

The company plans to use the money raised through the IPO for the purpose of capital expenditure towards payment of salaries and wages of R&D team, fulfilling working capital needs and general corporate purposes. Along with this, the proceeds from offer for sale would be zero considering deduction of their portion, related expenses and taxes there on.

Issue details

The IPO will open on June 14 and close on June 16, 2017. The price band has been set between Rs 250 and Rs 257 per share and it plans to issue fresh equity shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,711,605 equity shares.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 55 equity shares and in multiples of 55 equity shares thereafter.

Risks

ICICI Securities has cited the high concentration of clients as one of the key risks. About 58% of its revenue (FY17) is generated from top five customers who exercise substantial negotiating leverage. The loss of one or more of significant clients could have an adverse effect on the business

Meanwhile, the company will have to constantly enhance products that will address technological changes.

Also, the networking equipment market is highly competitive, rapidly evolving and is characterised by large MNCs who have a bigger bandwidth and hence remains a risk.