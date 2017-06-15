App
Jun 14, 2017 11:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tejas Networks IPO subscribed 11 percent on first day

The IPO received bids for 18,03,065 shares against the total issue size of 1,71,12,005 shares, as per data available with the National Stock Exchange till 1700 hours.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Tejas Networks was subscribed 11 percent on the first day of the issue today.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 6 per cent, non-institutional investors 1 percent and retail investors 38 per cent.

Price band for the offer is Rs 250-257 per share.

The company yesterday raised nearly Rs 350 crore through issuance of shares to anchor investors.

Tejas Networks is into developing and selling high- performance products to telecommunications service providers, utility companies, defence firms and government entities, among others, spread over 60 countries.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.27 crore shares.

Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers for the offer.

