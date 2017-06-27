App
Jun 27, 2017 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tejas Networks ends over 2% higher after tepid listing

Shares of the company closed at Rs 263.30, up Rs 6.30, or 2.45 percent on the BSE.

Tejas Networks ends over 2% higher after tepid listing

Moneycontrol News

Tejas Networks closed nearly 2.5 percent higher Tuesday despite weakness in market. After a tepid listing with just 0.27 percent gains in opening due to subdued response to the IPO, the stock gained strength as the day progressed.

The scrip closed at Rs 263.50, up 2.5 percent over issue price of Rs 257 on the National Stock Exchange.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 271.40 after opening at Rs 257.70 but did not fall below its issue price of Rs 257.

Tejas Networks is into developing and selling high- performance products to telecom service providers, utility companies, defence firms and government entities, among others, spread over 60 countries.

The initial public offer (IPO) of the optical and data networking products company was opened for subscription during June 14-16.

The company raised nearly Rs 776.6 crore through the issue, which comprised of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.27 crore shares. It will use fresh issue proceeds for working capital.

