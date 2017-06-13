App
Jun 13, 2017 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Tejas Networks: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Tejas Networks. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on June 13, 2017.

For the year ended March 31, 2016, co was the second largest opti-cal networking products company in terms of market share in In-dia, with a market share of 15% in the overall optical networking market. As of April 30, 2017 co have filed 333 patent applica-tions, with 203 filings in India, 89 filings in the United States and 6 filings in Europe, out of which 56 patents have been granted and co have also filed 35 patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty. Co outsource most of its manufac-turing to reputed electronics manufacturing services (“EMS”) companies. This allows co to stay asset-light and enables co to scale-up production without requiring a corresponding in-crease in capital expenditure towards its own manufacturing operations. Further, co’s business model with operations sub-stantially located in India, gives co significant cost advantage in research and development, product development, sales, mar-keting, customer support and manufacturing.

Valuation

At price band of Rs 250-257 ,co is bringing the issue at p/e multi-ple of around 29 on FY17 Eps. Although co’s business model looks quite attractive but looking after valuation , issue looks ex-pensive at current level. Hence we recommend "Subscribe" on issue for long term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

tags #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Upcoming Issues #subscribe #Tejas Networks

