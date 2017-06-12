Subscribe to Tejas Networks: GEPL Capital

Global trends such as the evolution of new high-speed internet technologies, the proliferation of affordable smart phones and smart TVs, growth in enterprise services and data centers, and increasing consumption of video content are driving rapid growth in global data consumption. These trends necessitate significant growth in optical capital expenditure by both telecommunications companies and government entities, which the company has well placed to capitalise. Tejas has an end-to-end portfolio of optical networking products for access, metro and long-haul networks and are therefore well positioned to capitalise on the expected growth in optical capital expenditure by communication Service Providers in the private sector, government entities and Public Sector Undertakings. They have built a reputation for technologically advanced, high quality products that are supported by the reliable customer service. They are ranked as the 6th largest supplier in the Global Optical aggregation segment, and are growing faster than the market.

Valuation

Tejas Networks Ltd stands to gain from operating leverage. At a P/E of 27.34x of FY17 EPS. We believe that it demands a discount to its domestic peers. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO.

