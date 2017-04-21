App
Apr 21, 2017

Subscribe to S Chand & Company: LKP Research
Apr 21, 2017 05:06 PM IST

Subscribe to S Chand & Company: LKP Research

LKP Research has come out with its report on S Chand & Company. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on April 21 , 2017.

S Chand & Company

S Chand & Company (S Chand) is one of India’s leading Indian education content companies and has nearly 7 decades of experience in delivering content, solution & services throughout the K-12, higher education & early learning segments. It is a leading K - 12 education content provider in terms of revenue and has a strong presence in the CBSE / ICSE affiliated schools & increasing presence in state board affiliated schools across India. With over 55 consumer brands across knowledge products & services including S Chand, Vikas, Madhubun, Saraswati, Destination Success & Ignitor, it sold over 35.5 mn copies over 11,147 titles in FY16.

Valuation

We believe that its 7 decade legacy, leadership in K-12 education content market, strong margin & growth prospects have been captured well at the valuations of ₹ 660-670 per share where the scrip would trade at 39XFY16 earnings. We recommend a SUBSCRIBE on the S Chand IPO for listing gains.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
