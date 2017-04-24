App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIpo business
Apr 24, 2017 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to S Chand & Company: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on S Chand & Company. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on April 24 , 2017.

Subscribe to S Chand & Company: ICICI Direct

S Chand has developed a strong distribution network consisting of 4932 distributors & dealers and an in-house sales team of 838 professionals working from 52 branches and marketing offices. The company’s recent acquisitions have helped it to diversify its geographical reach. Acquisition of Saraswati (NSHPL) enhanced the distribution network in southern India whereas acquisition of Vikas (VPHPL) added the distribution network in north India. In addition, the Chhaya acquisition expanded its presence in eastern India adding 771 more distributors.

Valuation

The standalone multiple on FY16 basis looks expensive at 50x. However, accounting for the Chhaya merger, adjusted P/E appears at 34x FY16. Completion of Chhaya acquisition would further strengthen S Chand’s leadership position in the K-12 segment, which would enable it to post 15% revenue CAGR in the near term. We have a SUBSCRIBE recommendation on the issue on the back of growth prospects.

tags #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Upcoming Issues #S Chand & Company #subscribe

