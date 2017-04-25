Subscribe to S Chand & Company: Hem Securities

Co has a strong presence in the CBSE/ICSE affiliated schools and increasing presence in the state board affiliated schools across India. As of December 31, 2016, co’s distribution and sales network (not including Chhaya) consisted of 4,932 dis-tributors and dealers, and co had an in-house sales team of 838 professionals working from 52 branches and marketing offices across India. Co’s Chhaya Acquisition has expanded its pres-ence in Eastern India to include an additional 771 distributors and dealers as of December 31, 2016, In Fiscal 2016, co sold 35.47 million copies of its titles and Chhaya sold 9.88 million copies of its titles. Co’s print facilities and distribution net-works are supported by its logistics network, which as on De-cember 31, 2016, comprised 42 warehouses located in 19 states to allow coverage across India. Additionally, Chhaya has two warehouses located in West Bengal and one located in Tripura.

Valuation

At higher end of price band of Rs 660-670 ,co is bringing the issue p/e multiple of around 31. However looking after fundamentals like high growth prospects , strong brand name & leading position of co , we recommend "Subscribe" on issue for long term

