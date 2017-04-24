Subscribe to S Chand & Company: GEPL Capital

S-Chand & Company is the leading K-12 education content company in terms of revenue from operations in Fiscal 2016, with a strong presence in the CBSE/ICSE affiliated schools and increasing presence in the state board affiliated schools across India. It works closely with the educators and authors, and regularly integrates feedback received from authors, educators and students into their knowledge products to improve and innovate our offering. The company has a contractual relationship with at least 1,958 authors (including co-authors) for over five years as on March 31, 2016. Additionally, its subsidiary Chhaya has contractual relationships with at least 24 authors (including coauthors) for over five years as on March 31, 2016. In Fiscal 2016, it sold 35.47 million copies of our titles, and 67 of its titles sold at least 50,000 copies each

Valuation

S Chand & Company Ltd (SCHAND) stands to gain from operating leverage. At a P/E of 35xs of FY16 EPS. We believe that SCHAND. demands a discount to its domestic peers. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions