App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
May 18, 2017 01:45 PM IST |

Subscribe to PSP Projects: Ajcon Global

Ajcon Global has come out with its report on PSP Projects. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on May 18 , 2017.

Subscribe to PSP Projects: Ajcon Global

Ajcon Global report on PSP Projects

Incorporated on August 26, 2008, PSP Projects Limited is the
Multidisciplinary Construction Company offering a diversified range of
Construction and Allied Services across Industrial, Institutional,
Government, Government Residential and Residential Projects in India.
Over the years, the company has successfully executed a number of
prestigious projects across Gujarat. The company provides their
services across the construction value chain, ranging from planning
and design to construction and post-construction activities to private
and public sector enterprises. Since their incorporation, the company
has executed 80 projects as of March 31, 2017. The Company’s
Chairman and Managing Director and CEO, namely Prahaladbhai
Shivrambhai Patel, who is also the Promoter, has been associated with
the construction business for over 30 years and has been instrumental
in the growth of the Company. Historically, concentrated in Gujarat
Region, the company has geographically diversified their portfolio of

services and is undertaking or has bid for projects pan India.

Recommendation
At the upper end of the price band of Rs. 210, the IPO is
valued at 26x at annualized FY17E post issue EPS of Rs. 7.96.
With due consideration to factors like a) strong track record
of successful project execution, b) visible growth through a
robust order book and growing pre – qualification
credentials, c) experienced promoters, d) long standing
relationship with its customers, e) one of the few
infrastructure companies operating through world class
software ‘SAP,’ e) robust ROE and stable operating cashflows

with strong growth, we recommend “SUBSCRIBE” to the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

tags #Ajcon Global #IPO Broker Analysis #PSP Projects #subscribe

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.