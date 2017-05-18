Subscribe to PSP Projects: Ajcon Global

Ajcon Global report on PSP Projects

Incorporated on August 26, 2008, PSP Projects Limited is theMultidisciplinary Construction Company offering a diversified range ofConstruction and Allied Services across Industrial, Institutional,Government, Government Residential and Residential Projects in India.Over the years, the company has successfully executed a number ofprestigious projects across Gujarat. The company provides theirservices across the construction value chain, ranging from planningand design to construction and post-construction activities to privateand public sector enterprises. Since their incorporation, the companyhas executed 80 projects as of March 31, 2017. The Company’sChairman and Managing Director and CEO, namely PrahaladbhaiShivrambhai Patel, who is also the Promoter, has been associated withthe construction business for over 30 years and has been instrumentalin the growth of the Company. Historically, concentrated in GujaratRegion, the company has geographically diversified their portfolio of

services and is undertaking or has bid for projects pan India.

RecommendationAt the upper end of the price band of Rs. 210, the IPO isvalued at 26x at annualized FY17E post issue EPS of Rs. 7.96.With due consideration to factors like a) strong track recordof successful project execution, b) visible growth through arobust order book and growing pre – qualificationcredentials, c) experienced promoters, d) long standingrelationship with its customers, e) one of the fewinfrastructure companies operating through world classsoftware ‘SAP,’ e) robust ROE and stable operating cashflows

with strong growth, we recommend “SUBSCRIBE” to the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.