Sep 12, 2017 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Subscribe to Matrimony.com : Ventura
Ventura has come out with its report on Matrimony.com, The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on September 11, 2017
Matrimony.com is a leading provider of online matchmaking services
in India in terms of the average number of website pages viewed by
unique visitors in June 2017 (Matrimony.com data does not include
data from all sites under Matrimony.com). They deliver matchmaking
services to users in India and the Indian Diaspora through their
websites, mobile sites and mobile apps complemented by their on-the
ground network in India. Their brand, BharatMatrimony.com, has been
ranked as India’s most trusted online matrimony brand by The Brand
Trust Report India Study 2014 (a study covering 20,000 brands across
16 cities) and we believe that their other matchmaking brands such as
CommunityMatrimony.com and EliteMatrimony.com are wellestablished
in India. They currently have two segments – (i)
matchmaking services and (ii) marriage services and related sale of
products. As one of the first companies to provide online
matchmaking services in India, we believe that they have an early
mover advantage among consumers seeking online matchmaking
services.The proposed issue is for an aggregate amount of fresh issue of
equity shares aggregating up to Rs 130 crores and an Offer of Sale up
to 15,89,400 shares of Face Value of Rs 5 each by the selling
shareholders. This is being offered to the public at a price range of Rs
983 per share (lower price band) to Rs 985 per share (upper price
band). The retail portion has a discount of Rs 98 per share (or its
pricing is at Rs 885 per share at the lower band and Rs 887 at the
upper band). The valuation on a trailing basis works out to 47.8 and
47.7 FY17 PE at the upper and lower band. For the retail segment the
valuation works out to 43.0 / 42.9 (upper band / lower band) FY17
trailing PE.
We recommend a subscribe for listing gains.
