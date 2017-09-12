Subscribe to Matrimony.com : Ventura

Matrimony.com is a leading provider of online matchmaking servicesin India in terms of the average number of website pages viewed byunique visitors in June 2017 (Matrimony.com data does not includedata from all sites under Matrimony.com). They deliver matchmakingservices to users in India and the Indian Diaspora through theirwebsites, mobile sites and mobile apps complemented by their on-theground network in India. Their brand, BharatMatrimony.com, has beenranked as India’s most trusted online matrimony brand by The BrandTrust Report India Study 2014 (a study covering 20,000 brands across16 cities) and we believe that their other matchmaking brands such asCommunityMatrimony.com and EliteMatrimony.com are wellestablishedin India. They currently have two segments – (i)matchmaking services and (ii) marriage services and related sale ofproducts. As one of the first companies to provide onlinematchmaking services in India, we believe that they have an earlymover advantage among consumers seeking online matchmaking

services.

The proposed issue is for an aggregate amount of fresh issue ofequity shares aggregating up to Rs 130 crores and an Offer of Sale upto 15,89,400 shares of Face Value of Rs 5 each by the sellingshareholders. This is being offered to the public at a price range of Rs983 per share (lower price band) to Rs 985 per share (upper priceband). The retail portion has a discount of Rs 98 per share (or itspricing is at Rs 885 per share at the lower band and Rs 887 at theupper band). The valuation on a trailing basis works out to 47.8 and47.7 FY17 PE at the upper and lower band. For the retail segment thevaluation works out to 43.0 / 42.9 (upper band / lower band) FY17trailing PE.

We recommend a subscribe for listing gains.

