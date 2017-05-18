App
May 18, 2017 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to India Grid Trust: Angel Broking

Angel Broking has come out with its report on India Grid Trust. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on May 18 , 2017.

Angel Broking report on india Grid Trust

Angel Broking report on india Grid Trust 

IndiGrid was established on Oct, 2016 by Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Limited (Sponsor) and is registered with SEBI pursuant to the InvIT Regulations. Sponsor is one of the leading independent power transmission companies operating in the private sector. Sponsor owns 11 inter-state power transmission projects with a total network of 30 power transmission lines of ~7,733 ckms and 9 substations having 13,890 MVA of transformation capacity. Of the 11 inter-state power transmission projects owned by the Sponsor, IndiGrid will initially acquire 2 projects (Initial Portfolio Assets) with a total network of eight power transmission lines of ~1,936 ckms and two substations having 6,000 MVA of transformation capacity across 4 states.

Outlook and Valuation: Considering the above positives coupled with attractive valuations, we recommend a SUBSCRIBE on the issue

For all IPO stories, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #India Grid Trust #IPO #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe

