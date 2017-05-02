Subscribe to Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd: LPK research

LPK research report on Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is a wholly-owned government company with nearly 46 years of experience in providing loans for housing & urban infrastructure projects in India. Conferred the status of Miniratna (Category-I) by the government, it offers housing finance & urban infrastructure loans primarily to state governments & their agencies which constituted 89.9% of its loan book as on 9MFY17. HUDCOs total sanctioned loans since inception stood at ₹1,631.4 bn, of which ₹ 602.3 bn or 39.0% were housing finance loans and ₹ 1,029.1 bn or 61.0% were urban infrastructure finance loans as on 9MFY17. Its total outstanding loan portfolio was ₹ 363.9 bn during the same period, comprising of ₹112.3 bn or 30.9% in housing finance loans and ₹251.8 bn or 69.1% in urban infrastructure finance loans & project-linked bonds. It also provides consulting services for government housing & urban infrastructure programmes, such as DAY-NULM, JNNURM & PMAY-HFA (Urban), through the appraisal & monitoring of projects. It advises on urban & regional planning, design & development and environmental engineering.

RecommendationWe like HUDCO’s dual focus toward infrastructure development & housing finance, sectors that have emerged to be of primal focus for the Centre. With ~ 90% exposure of its loan portfolio coming from state governments & their agencies, it has managed to maintain its AAA rating and gain access to a diversified & low cost funding base.

The HUDCO IPO, valued as 1.25X price to book value in its upper price band, is kickstarting the Centre’s disinvestment programme for FY18 in order to raise funds & unlock value. We believe that there the IPO is attractively priced considering its long standing relationships with state governments, comfortable NIM & debt position, ability to raise funds from a wide variety of institutional & non institutional sources, healthy asset quality & prudent approach. We thereby recommend a SUBSCRIBE on the HUDCO IPO.

For all IPO stories, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.