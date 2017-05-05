Subscribe to Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd: GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital report on Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO). Incorporated in 1970, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) is a wholly-owned Government company with more than 46 years experience in providing loans for housing and urban infrastructure projects in India. They provides long term finance for construction of houses and to undertake housing and urban infrastructure development programs. Apart from the financing operations, HUDCO offers consultancy services, promotes research and studies and help propagate use of local building materials, cost effective and innovative construction technologies.

HUDCO offers loans for housing projects, such as urban and rural housing, co-operative housing, community toilets, slum up gradation, staff housing, repairs and renewals, private sector projects, land acquisition, and housing programs. They also offers take out finance for housing and infrastructure projects to state government, public agencies, and private corporate sector agencies.

Valuation & Recommendation

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) stands to gain from operating leverage and also rise in the business. At a P/E of 15.4x we believe that HUDCO at discount as compared to its domestic peers. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO.

