App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIpo business
May 05, 2017 05:37 PM IST |

Subscribe to Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd: GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital has come out with its report on Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on May 05 , 2017.

Subscribe to Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd: GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital report on Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO). Incorporated in 1970, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) is a wholly-owned Government company with more than 46 years experience in providing loans for housing and urban infrastructure projects in India. They provides long term finance for construction of houses and to undertake housing and urban infrastructure development programs. Apart from the financing operations, HUDCO offers consultancy services, promotes research and studies and help propagate use of local building materials, cost effective and innovative construction technologies.

HUDCO offers loans for housing projects, such as urban and rural housing, co-operative housing, community toilets, slum up gradation, staff housing, repairs and renewals, private sector projects, land acquisition, and housing programs. They also offers take out finance for housing and infrastructure projects to state government, public agencies, and private corporate sector agencies.

Valuation & Recommendation

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) stands to gain from operating leverage and also rise in the business. At a P/E of 15.4x we believe that HUDCO at discount as compared to its domestic peers. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO.

For all IPO stories, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #GEPL Capital #Hudco #IPO #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.