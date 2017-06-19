Subscribe to Eris Lifesciences: ICICI Direct

Ahmedabad based Eris Lifesciences (Eris) is a domestic brandedformulations focused pharmaceutical company with emphasis on lifestylerelated specialised therapeutic areas. The company was promoted by firstgeneration entrepreneur Amit Bakshi in 2007. As on FY17, its productportfolio comprised 80 mother brand groups and is primarily focused ontherapies that require the intervention of specialists and super specialists.The acute: chronic ratio was at 34:66 pertaining to FY17 revenues. Thecompany derived ~77% of revenues from metro cities and class-1 towns.It is ranked 20th out of 377 companies present in the chronic category ofthe IPM (IMS MAT March 2017). It owns a manufacturing facility inGuwahati, Assam, which is currently operating at ~30% capacityutilisation. The company reported a revenue CAGR of 17% in FY13-17 to

| 725 crore and PAT CAGR of 43% to | 242 crore during the same period.

At the upper band of | 603, the stock is available at 34.3x FY17 EPS of| 17.6. We has assigned SUBSCRIBE recommendation to the issue basedon the management dynamism, robust financial performance, healthyreturn ratios, leverage free balance sheet and strong free cash flows.

Superior business and financial matrix justify premium valuation.

