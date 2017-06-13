Subscribe to Eris Lifesciences: Hem Securities

Jun 13, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hem Securities has come out with its report on Eris Lifesciences. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on June 13, 2017.
Co was the fastest growing company, in the chronic category, among the top 25 companies in terms of revenues, with reve-nue growth at CAGR of 28.9%, between Fiscals 2013 and 2017. Between Fiscals 2013 and 2017, there has been an increase in the number of doctors prescribing co’s products from 37,842 (constituting 13.8% of doctors in metro cities and class 1 towns in India) to 50,282 (constituting 15.7% of doctors in metro cit-ies and class 1 towns in India) with a prescription share of 1.3% for Fiscal 2017.Co has posted strong operating margin of 37% & net profit margin 33% in FY17.Also Co’s ROE & ROCE stands at whopping 45% & 49% in FY17.
Valuation
At price band of Rs 600-603 ,co is bringing the issue at p/e multi-ple of around 34.05-34.22 on FY17 Eps of Rs 17.62/share .
Co’s strong financial with zero debt status makes it a strong candi-date for investment. Hence we recommend "Subscribe" on issue.
