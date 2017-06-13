Subscribe to Eris Lifesciences: Hem Securities

Co was the fastest growing company, in the chronic category, among the top 25 companies in terms of revenues, with reve-nue growth at CAGR of 28.9%, between Fiscals 2013 and 2017. Between Fiscals 2013 and 2017, there has been an increase in the number of doctors prescribing co’s products from 37,842 (constituting 13.8% of doctors in metro cities and class 1 towns in India) to 50,282 (constituting 15.7% of doctors in metro cit-ies and class 1 towns in India) with a prescription share of 1.3% for Fiscal 2017.Co has posted strong operating margin of 37% & net profit margin 33% in FY17.Also Co’s ROE & ROCE stands at whopping 45% & 49% in FY17.At price band of Rs 600-603 ,co is bringing the issue at p/e multi-ple of around 34.05-34.22 on FY17 Eps of Rs 17.62/share .

Co’s strong financial with zero debt status makes it a strong candi-date for investment. Hence we recommend "Subscribe" on issue.

