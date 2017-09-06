App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Sep 06, 2017 10:01 AM IST |

Subscribe to Dixon Technologies : Ajcon global

Ajcon Global has come out with its report on Dixon Technologies . The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on September 05, 2017

Incorporated in 1993, the Company is the largest home grown design focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India (Source: Frost & Sullivan Report). The Company’s diversified product portfolio includes (i) consumer electronics like LED TVs; (ii) home appliances like washing machines; (iii) lighting products like LED bulbs and tubelights, downlighters and CFL bulbs; and (iv) mobile phones. It also provides solutions in reverse logistics i.e. repair and refurbishment services of set top boxes, mobile phones and LED TV panels. As per the Frost & Sullivan Report, we are the leading manufacturer of lighting products of CFL, LED bulbs, LED TVs and semi-automatic washing machines in India. Our key customers include Panasonic India Private Limited, Philips Lighting India Limited, Haier Appliance (I) Pvt. Ltd., Gionee, Surya Roshni Limited, Reliance Retail Limited, Intex Technologies (I) Ltd., Mitashi Edutainment Pvt. Ltd., Dish Infra Services Private Limited.

Investment Rationale and Recommendation

At the upper end of the price band of Rs. 1766, the IPO is valued at 38x at FY17 EPS on post issue basis which is at a premium. With due consideration to factors like a) leading market position as a manufacturer in its key product verticals, namely, FPD TVs, washing machines, CFL and LED lights in India, b) strong relationships with a diverse top – tier customer base, c) experienced promoter and seasoned management team, d) end to end solutions provider with dedicated research and development capabilities, e) robust asset turnover of 18x f) strong financial performance and stable cash flows, g) low multiple of post ipo market cap/FY17 Sales: 0.79x, we recommend “SUBSCRIBE” to the issue. We believe the pricing of IPO enjoys premium due to shortage of companies in Consumer electronics in the listed space.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Dixon Technologies #IPO #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe

Related news

