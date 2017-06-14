Subscribe to CDSL: KR Choksey

CDSL along with its subsidiaries have been serving to several sub-sectors and financial services market including capital markets, mutual funds and insurance companies. Its diversified offerings to several client bases (DPs, corporates, stock exchanges, clearing corporations, registrars and the investors) has provided with multiple streams of stable, recurring operating revenue. CDSL collects fixed annual charges from registered companies and transaction-based fees from DPs which has led to stable operating income. Dematerialisation has led number of companies available in demat to grow at a CAGR of ~4% for CDSL from FY11 to FY17 joining 10,200 companies till FY17 contributing fixed annual fees. Moreover, other consistent revenue-generating services includes e-notices and e-voting services to companies; allowing shareholders to receive notices in electronic form and also to allow shareholders to cast their votes either electronically, remotely or at the meeting venue.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, on the upper price band of INR 149, it has been valued at 18.2x on FY17 earnings. We believe, valuations are reasonable given the robust business outlook along with decent financial performance over FY12-17 i.e. Avg OPM: ~48%, Avg NPM: ~60%, Avg ROE: ~16% and Avg FCF/Revenue: ~23%. Hence, we recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating on the issue.

